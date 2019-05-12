× Lancaster Father Shoots, Kills Home Intruder: Officials

A Lancaster man shot and killed a burglar in defense of himself and his children during a home break-in early Sunday, officials said.

The burglary and shooting took place shortly before 6:45 a.m. at a house in the 45100 block of Loma Vista Drive, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

A family was at home when they were startled by “loud banging noises,” the deputy said in a written statement.

“The (suspect) then entered the upstairs bedroom, where, fearing for his safety and the safety of his children, the resident armed himself with a handgun and fired one shot, striking the suspect,” Navarro-Suarez said.

Paramedics pronounced the wounded suspect dead at the scene, officials said. His identity was not yet available.

None of the residents were hurt during the incident, according to Navarro-Suarez.

It appeared the intruder broke into the home through a rear, first-floor window, she added.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.