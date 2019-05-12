× Motorcyclist Killed in Anaheim Crash

A 22-year-old man died Sunday in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Anaheim, officials said.

The crash took place about 10:30 a.m. at Western and Orange avenues, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Paramedics pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, Anaheim police Sgt. Darren Wyatt said.

The driver of the involved car, described as an 18-year-old man, was unhurt, he added. He remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The circumstances of the collision remained under investigation, but no crime was initially suspected, Wyatt said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information can reach Anaheim police at 714-765-1900.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.