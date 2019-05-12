Street Racing Suspects Sought After South L.A. Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators on Sunday are looking for a group of suspected street racers who fled after one of their two vehicles crashed into a third car in South Los Angeles, killing an innocent victim and injuring another.

The California Highway Patrol received a call about the collision in the 300 block of 131st Street just before 10:30 p.m, Officer Patrick Kimball told KTLA.

Officers arrived to find a white Toyota Camry and a grey Infiniti SUV, Kimball said. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene and another person suffered major injuries, according to CHP.

Video from the scene shows firefighters wheeling a male individual into an ambulance as the officers assessed the two mangled vehicles involved.

Investigators learned two drivers were speeding west on 131st street when one of them ran a stop sign and slammed into a vehicle in an intersection, CHP said. The victims' car was heading south on Towne Avenue, according to officials.

The occupants of the vehicle that crashed into the victims got into the car they were racing with and left, CHP said. Investigators believe the group fled in a red sedan, possibly a Honda.

Two parked vehicles, including a motorcycle, also sustained damages in the incident. Authorities have not identified the victims.

Anyone with information is urged to call CHP's South L.A. division at 310-516-3355.