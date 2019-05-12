× ‘Suspicious Vehicle’ Leads to Heroin, Methamphetamine Bust in Pomona; Ontario Man Arrested

Police seized more than a pound of heroin, along with several ounces of methamphetamine and $13,000 in suspected drug profits, from the Pomona motel room of a man already on both federal and local probation on Friday night, authorities said.

Rafael Cuevas Ochoa, 56, was booked on suspicion of drug-related offenses following the bust, which unfolded shortly after 8 p.m. at the Pala Motel, 987 E. Holt Ave., according to Pomona Police Department officials and Los Angeles County booking records.

Major Crimes Task Force officers were teamed with California Highway Patrol officers for patrols when they spotted “a suspicious looking vehicle” int he north alley of 3rd Street, police said in a written statement.

After contacting the driver, later identified as Ochoa, they found he had an unusually large amount of cash on him in small denomination bills, as well as ziplock baggies commonly used to package drugs, according to the police statement. Officers also discovered Ochoa was on federal probation for a firearms-related conviction, as well as county probation for a drug sales conviction in San Bernardino County.

Police went to a room where Ochoa had been staying at the Pala Motel, officials said.

“Between the combined locations, officers recovered approximately $13,000 in cash, over one pound of heroin packaged for sales, several ounces of methamphetamine, digital measuring scales and pay-owe sheets,” the statement said.

Bail for Ochoa was set at $30,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, records show.