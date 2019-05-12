× Whittier Man Suspected of DUI After RV Hits Building

Police arrested a man on suspicion of intoxicated driving after his RV struck a building along Whittier Boulevard in Whittier on Sunday, officials said.

The crash took place just before noon at Whittier Boulevard and Costa Glen Avenue, Whittier Police Department Lt. Jay Tatman said.

The RV ended up piercing through the front of the building, which houses a business, the lieutenant said. Several residential units in the back of the building were not damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Police determined the driver of the RV, a Whittier man in his 60s, was driving impaired, he said. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

A building inspector was summoned to the scene to examine the structural integrity of the building, police said.