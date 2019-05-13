× 2 Young Men in Critical Condition After Head-on Crash With Big Rig in Santa Ana

A driver and his passenger were critically injured in a violent head-on crash in Santa Ana on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision took place in the area of Harbor Boulevard and McFadden Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

The driver was heading eastbound on McFadden when his car apparently clipped another vehicle in the intersection and ended up slamming head-on into a semi-truck, according to investigators.

Both occupants of the car were transported to a hospital in critical condition, including one who received life-threatening injuries. Authorities described them only as young men, but did not provide their ages.

Neither has been identified.

The big rig driver was not hospitalized.

McFadden is closed between Harbor and Jackson Street amid the investigation, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. It was not immediately known when the road would reopen.

No additional details were immediately released.