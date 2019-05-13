23-Year-Old Compton Woman Killed in Caught-on-Video Crash; Suspected Street Racers Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles over the weekend has been identified as authorities continued their search Monday for the suspected street racers involved.

Bethany Holguin, 23, of Compton, was pronounced dead at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 131st Street in South L.A.'s Willowbrook neighborhood, according to officials.

She was traveling south on Towne Avenue when a speeding vehicle heading west on 131st Street slammed into her car at the intersection, according to the California Highway Patrol. A surveillance camera captured the violent impact.

A second occupant in her vehicle, a male individual, suffered major injuries, CHP said Sunday. An update on his condition was not available.

Investigators believe the driver of the other car was racing with another vehicle, possibly a red Honda. The occupants abandoned their heavily damaged car at the scene and might have fled in the red vehicle, officials said.

Several residents gathered at the scene of the crash Sunday night. Street racing is common in the area, they told KTLA.

“This is not going to stop until we speak up," one resident said.