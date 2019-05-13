× American Man Arrested After Crashing Pickup Into 17 Vehicles, 5 People While Trying to Rush U.S. Border in Tijuana

An American man was arrested after he crashed into more than a dozen other vehicles, smashed vendor stalls and ran over five people while speeding toward the San Ysidro border crossing in Tijuana on Monday, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

The man allegedly threatened a Mexican citizen with a knife in Avenida Manuel Marquez de Leon, according to a Facebook post by the Tijuana Secretary of Public Security.

When authorities arrived, the man drove off toward the border in a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a Utah license plate, Mexican police said.

As the pickup sped toward the border crossing, it hit 17 other vehicles, knocked over 14 vendor carts and ran over five people, officials said.

The driver, whose name was not released, was arrested in Mexico.

The conditions of the people hit by the pickup were not immediately known.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the border was not closed because of the incident.