Bodycam Video Shows Chaotic Shootout at San Diego Condo That Left 2 Officers Wounded

Prosecutors have concluded that San Diego police were justified in shooting at a gunman who wounded two officers in a condominium.

Police body camera footage released Monday by the district attorney's office shows the chaotic exchange of gunfire last June.

The video, aired by KTLA sister station KSWB, shows police and firefighters responding to reports of someone causing a disturbance and of smoke at the condo. As a firefighter forces open the door, gunshots ring out from inside. The video shows officers firing back and a wounded officer being dragged to safety.

Officers broke a hallway window to escape.

The gunman, 28-year-old Joseph Darwish, shot himself to death. He had a bulletproof vest and an unregistered assault weapon.

Darwish had a history of aggression and was arrested in 2017 for attacking a neighbor.