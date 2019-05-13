CA Gas Prices Expected to Drop Below $4; Relief in Sight Nationally Ahead of Memorial Day: Experts

With gas prices appearing to have peaked, motorists around the country — including California — are finally expected to get some relief at the pump ahead of the Memorial Day weekend, experts said.

The anticipated decline will come as gasoline prices saw the largest seasonal rise nationally in about eight years, according to Gas Buddy.

“We’re cautiously optimistic now that the worst is behind us and relief is on the horizon for nearly every area in the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis for the fuel pricing website. “Motorists shouldn’t get too impatient — this won’t happen overnight — but as stations begin to fill their tanks with slightly cheaper gasoline, they’ll begin to pass the savings on, just in time for Memorial Day and beyond.”

There are already signs that the prices are on the decline after spiking this spring. On Monday, the national average dropped slightly to $2.86, down three cents last week.

While the decrease may not seem like much, it’s the first time in roughly three months that prices at the pump have showed any consistent signs of declining, according to AAA.

Even California — where gas prices lately have been the most expensive in the country — is expected to get a much needed-break.

In fact, as DeHaan noted over the weekend, the cost is already going down around the Golden State.

A gallon of regular unleaded dropped about five cents in Los Angeles County and Orange County over the past week, to $4.07 and $4.04 respectively. Prices are also down in San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties, but all remained above $4.

Overall, California still has the nation’s highest gas prices, with the average at $4.07 for a gallon of 87 gasoline as of Monday.

Still GasBuddy predicts the cost will likely drop below $4 for the first time since mid-April in the weeks ahead, and may not reach that level the rest of the summer.

While AAA also expressed optimism, the agency was quick to warn that myriad factors could bring gas prices up again, such as the impact of Chinese tariffs, weather, an increase in demand and the usually busy Memorial Day weekend travel.

And California drivers will have something else to contend with once summer starts: another spike in the state’s gasoline tax. On July 1, the tax will rise 5.6 cents.