Charges Dropped Against UFC Star Conor McGregor After Alleged Phone Smashing Victim Recants Story, Settles Case

Posted 9:07 AM, May 13, 2019, by
Conor McGregor celebrates after a first-round knockout victory over Jose Aldo in their featherweight title fight during UFC 194 on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Conor McGregor celebrates after a first-round knockout victory over Jose Aldo in their featherweight title fight during UFC 194 on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Prosecutors have dropped charges against star fighter Conor McGregor after he allegedly smashed a fan’s phone outside a Miami hotel.

The State Attorney’s Office said Monday the victim has stopped cooperating with investigators and has recanted his story. The Miami Herald reports the fan, Ahmed Abdirzak, dropped his civil lawsuit with McGregor after reaching a settlement.

The 30-year-old fighter was arrested in March. According to a lawsuit, Abdirzak and other fans were taking video of McGregor outside a hotel when the fighter allegedly punched the phone out of Abdirzak’s hand, repeatedly stomped on it and walked off with it in his pocket.

McGregor is a former two-division Ultimate Fighting Championship title holder who famously lost to boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in 2017. He has since retired.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.