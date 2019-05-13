Dow Drops More Than 600 Points Amid Escalating Trade War Between U.S., China

Posted 1:21 PM, May 13, 2019, by and , Updated at 01:38PM, May 13, 2019

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing sharply lower as an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China rattles investors.

Technology companies, which do a lot of business with China and would stand to lose greatly in an extended trade battle, fell far more than the rest of the market Monday.

Apple gave up almost 6%. Industrial stocks including Deere and Boeing also fell sharply.

Utilities, a haven for fearful investors, were among the few stocks that rose. Prices for other safe-play assets like bonds and gold also rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 617 points, or 2.4%, to 25,324.

The S&P 500 fell 69 points, or 2.4%, to 2,811.

The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, plunged 269 points, or 3.4%, to 7,647, its biggest drop of the year.

___

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are plunging on Wall Street after China said it would retaliate against the U.S. with tariffs, escalating a trade dispute that investors had hoped would go away.

China said Monday it would put levies on $60 billion of U.S. imports after the Trump administration on Friday raised tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10% to 25%.

U.S. companies that would stand to lose the most in a prolonged trade war with China led the way lower. Apple fell 5.4% and Caterpillar dropped 5.1%.

Utilities, which investors tend to buy when they are fearful of market turbulence, were the only sector to rise.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 623 points, or 2.4%. The S&P 500 fell 71 points, or 2.5% and the Nasdaq sank 3.3%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are plunging at the open on Wall Street Monday after China announced retaliatory tariffs against goods from the United States.

China plans tariff hikes on $60 billion of U.S. imports after the Trump administration on Friday raised tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese imports from 10% to 25%.

Technology, industrial and consumer-focused companies are bearing the brunt of the losses. Apple is down 4.4% while Caterpillar is off by 4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial is down 470 points, or 1.8%. The S&P is dropping 51 points, or 1.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 2.3%.

Oil rose 2.4% to $63.15 a barrel after two Saudi vessels were targeted off the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.