Driver Flees After Crashing Car Through La Puente Couple’s Home

A homeowner in La Puente was hospitalized but is OK Monday morning after a car drove into her bedroom and nearly landed on top of her.

The crash occurred just before midnight as the victim was sleeping in her home in the 1000 block of North Molinar Avenue.

The driver of a 2013 BMW M3 lost control and slammed the vehicle through a cinder block wall and into the victim’s bedroom, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. James Long said.

Grace Fierro said she was thrown from her bed before she realized what had happened.

“I just remember I was on the floor stepping on all the sheetrock,” Fierro said.

David Fierro, who was in another room watching TV at the time, said he could barely see his wife through all of the dust and was unable to get into the bedroom after the crash.

Emergency crews were eventually able to free her and get her to a hospital.

She was later released and told KTLA she was shaken up and left with a bump on her head but otherwise OK. “Thank God that’s all it is. Nothing serious,” Grace Fierro said.

Investigators said it was unclear how fast the car was going, or if it was racing anyone, when it crashed into the home.

The driver is has not been identified and is not yet in custody, however, investigators believe they may know who the person is, Long said.

The driver is likely facing felony hit-and-run charges, and possibly others pending the outcome of the investigation, Long said.

Code enforcement will need to go to the home to determine if it is still inhabitable. The Fierro’s say they have lived in the home for 37 years.