DUI Suspect Arrested After Leading Whittier Police on Chase With 5-Year-Old in Car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after she allegedly led Whittier police on a pursuit with her 5-year-old child inside the car early Monday.

In addition to DUI, 26-year-old Jazmine Renea Pratcher of El Monte could face evading, child endangerment and hit-and-run charges, according to authorities. She has a no-bail hold for a probation violation and was booked at the Whittier City Jail, officials said.

Whittier police suspected that she was driving while intoxicated and tried to pull her over at around 2 a.m., the Police Department said. The officers initiated a pursuit when she did not stop.

Pratcher allegedly drove across the front lawn of a home, crashed into a parked vehicle, continued driving and eventually pulled into a motel. She then exited the vehicle with her 5-year-old child, Whittier police said.

The officers had not been aware that the child was in the car, according to the agency. Whittier police did not disclose how long the pursuit lasted.

Pratcher ran toward her room in the motel but after a brief struggle, police managed to detain her, authorities said.

The officers subsequently checked the room and found an 8-year-old child who had been left alone inside, the Police Department said.

Officials took both children into protective custody.

Video from the scene shows Pratcher being handcuffed and taken into a patrol vehicle. Addressing the camera, she say while smiling, "Hey, is that the news?"

Footage also shows what appears to be her white Kia Soul outside the motel.

Police are also seen speaking to the children, a girl and a boy. Officers are heard asking them whether or not they were alone, and if they have shoes or a jacket.

Pratcher is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday morning, Whittier police said.

Authorities provided no further details.