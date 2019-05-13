Man Admits to Sexually Assaulting 2 Women, 13-Year-Old Girl in Southeast L.A.

A man admitted to sexually assaulting two women and a 13-year-old girl in Southeast Los Angeles, officials announced Monday.

Salvador Martinez pleaded no contest to forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, forcible lewd act on a child and assault with intent to rape in connection with the 2016 attacks.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Martinez sexually assaulted the mother of his children in Bell Gardens on Aug. 15, 2016. Two months later, he broke into a Maywood apartment and sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl.

On Nov. 13, 2016, prosecutors said Martinez broke into another apartment in Maywood and sexually assaulted a 36-year-old woman. He got away, but was arrested in Stanford, near Fresno, a few days later.

Martinez is scheduled to be sentenced on July 1. He faces 26 years in prison as part of on his negotiated plea deal, officials said.

The sexual assault cases were investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.