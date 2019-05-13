× Man Convicted of Intentionally Crashing Into Ex-Girlfriend, LAPD Sergeant in Domestic Violence Hit-and-Run in Culver City

A 43-year-old man was convicted Monday of intentionally ramming his SUV into a car carrying his ex-girlfriend and her sister, then striking a Los Angeles police SUV, leaving a sergeant and one of the women injured before fleeing the scene last year in Culver City, prosecutors said.

Tommie Davis of Los Angeles was immediately sentenced to five years in state prison after entering a no-contest plea in the June 26 crash, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

After midnight that morning, the defendant had parked his 2005 Cadillac Escalade outside the Inglewood home of a woman who recently broke up with him. Davis spotted the woman leaving the residence with her sister to move her mother’s Ford Fusion and began following the pair in his SUV, officials said.

Davis proceeded to slam his Escalade into the women’s car and tried to confront his ex, but the women were able to speed away from his SUV, according to the DA’s office.

But Davis kept following the pair, and around 1:35 a.m. he crashed into their car at the intersection of West Centinela Avenue and Bristol Parkway in Culver City.

The victims had been attempting to get the attention of an LAPD sergeant whose SUV was also in the intersection, and Davis wound up rear-ending the back of that vehicle, causing it to spin out and smash into a concrete pillar, authorities said.

The LAPD sergeant, a 50-year-old woman, had to be extricated from her patrol SUV, whose front driver’s side had caved in to the point that the wheel an axle appeared to no longer be attached. She suffered several broken bones and was left in serious condition.

The Fusion’s 36-year-old driver was unhurt, while the other woman in the car, 33, suffered minor injuries.

Davis, meanwhile, had driven around the crash site and fled west down Centinela Avenue. His damaged Escalade was found on a street in Ladera Heights later that morning, around 9:30 a.m.

Davis turned himself in two days later at the LAPD station in Del Rey.

On Monday, he pleaded no contest to one felony count each of assault upon a peace officer and assault with a deadly weapon. He was also convicted of one misdemeanor count of contempt of court, which prosecutors said stemmed from him violating a criminal protective order by contacting victims.