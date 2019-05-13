NorCal Child Services Attorney Accused of Trying to Arrange Sex With Juvenile

Authorities in Northern California say a child services attorney was arrested after trying to solicit sex from an undercover deputy posing online as a child.

Jeremy Drabin is seen in a booking photo released by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

KTXL-TV reports Jeremy Drabin, who works for Stanislaus County Department of Child Support Services, turned himself in last week in neighboring San Joaquin County and was released on bail.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's office says the attorney sent explicit messages then set up a meeting to have sex with a child.

San Joaquin County Sheriff Deputy Andrea Lopez says Drabin didn't follow through with the meeting. He faces a misdemeanor.

Drabin's attorney, Kirk McAllister, says he and his client are confident they will show no crime was committed.

A Stanislaus County official says Drabin has been put on leave.

