Officials ID Motorcyclist Killed in Anaheim Crash

Authorities on Monday identified the motorcyclist killed after colliding with a car in Anaheim over the weekend as a 22-year-old man.

Adrian Zazueta of Anaheim died at the scene where he crashed into a four-door sedan at the intersection of Western and Orange avenues around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Anaheim police and Orange County coroner’s officials.

The victim was a son, brother and boyfriend, according to a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for his family.

Zazueta was on his was to work when he was killed, the page’s author wrote.

The 18-year-old man behind the wheel of the car involved remained at the scene and has been cooperating in the investigation, officials said.

Detectives do not believe a crime was involved in the collision.

