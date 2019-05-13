Prosecutors Allegedly Tracked Emails of Navy SEAL Charged With Killing IS Prisoner in Iraq

Defense lawyers in the case of a Navy SEAL charged with killing an Islamic State prisoner in Iraq say prosecutors installed spying software in emails sent to them and to a reporter.

Navy SEAL Edward Gallagher is seen in an undated photo (Credit: Andrea Gallagher via AP via CNN)

Tim Parlatore, the lawyer for Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher, says he believes the tracking software was installed to discover who leaked documents to reporters.

Parlatore says the leaks hurt his case and military prosecutors are the likely source.

Parlatore says the effort may have violated attorney-client privilege and other rights.

Lawyers for Gallagher and his platoon commander, who faces related charges, asked a military judge Monday to force prosecutors to turn over information about what they were seeking and the extent of the intrusion.

The prosecutor didn’t immediately respond to an email and phone calls seeking comment.

