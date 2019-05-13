Registered Sex Offender Accused of Holding Victims at Knifepoint in Sex Assaults, Robberies in Rialto: Police

A registered sex offender was arrested after allegedly holding victims at knifepoint in sexual assaults and robberies committed in Rialto earlier this month, police said Monday.

Christopher Dandeneau, 33, of Rialto stands accused of sodomy by use of force or injury, sexual penetration by force, oral copulation, kidnapping and robbery, according to inmate records. He was taken into custody Friday.

Dandeneau “would hold the victims at knife point, attempt to take their cell phones, and then either attempt or complete his sexual assault,” police said in a news release.

The four attacks all happened sometime between May 2 and 6, with three occurring along the Pacific Electric Trail near Cedar Avenue, according to police. The fourth incident was reported in the 300 block of West Foothill Boulevard.

Authorities tracked down Dandeneau after searching through sex offender databases, canvassing areas for surveillance video, using a sketch artist and dispatching undercover officers to the Pacific Electric Trail, according to police.

As a registered sex offender, Dandeneau was on GPS-monitored parole and the GPS shows his location at the crime scenes during the times they occurred, authorities said.

Investigators spoke with residents in the areas Dandeneau is believed to frequent, showing them sketches and surveillance video, police said. Dandeneau’s whereabouts were later reported to police by one of those residents.

A search warrant was served at his home, where authorities found a knife they believe was used in the attacks and “other corroborating evidence,” police said. No details about the other evidence has been released.

Dandeneau has also been linked to a similar crime that occurred along the Pacific Electric Trail on April 8, according to police, but no other information has been given about that incident.

Inmate records show Dandeneau is being held without bail at West Valley Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing and the Rialto Police Department is urging any other possible victims or anyone with information to call Detective Duque at 909-938-1942.