Retired LAPD Officer Pleads No Contest to Possessing Child Porn, Faces up to 3 Years

A retired Los Angeles Police Department officer pleaded no contest Monday to possessing child pornography, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Clark Warren Baker, 61, faces up to three years in state prison when he is sentenced on June 21, according to prosecutors. He has been convicted of one felony count of possessing child or youth pornography.

Investigators discovered the images on an external hard drive during a search of Baker’s home, prosecutors said.

Baker entered an open plea, meaning it was not negotiated with prosecutors, the DA’s office said in a statement.

Authorities filed the case for an arrest warrant on April 8. The case was investigated by the LAPD Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.