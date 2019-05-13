RumbleRoller, Post Workout Recovery With Dr. Mark Cheng

Posted 12:29 PM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, May 13, 2019

This segment originally aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday, March 22, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.