Supreme Court Allows Consumers to Sue Apple for Allegedly Monopolizing iPhone Apps Sales

Posted 8:00 AM, May 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:01AM, May 13, 2019
Ann Thai, senior product marketing manager of the App Store at Apple Inc., speaks during a company product launch event on March 25, 2019 in Cupertino. Apple announced the launch of a video streaming service, unveiled a premium subscription tier to its News app, and announced it would release its own credit card, called Apple Card. (Credit: Michael Short/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court is allowing consumers to pursue an antitrust lawsuit that claims Apple has unfairly monopolized the market for the sale of iPhone apps.

New Justice Brett Kavanaugh is joining the court’s four liberals Monday in rejecting a plea from Cupertino, California-based Apple to end the lawsuit over the 30% commission the company charges software developers whose apps are sold through the App Store.

The lawsuit was filed by iPhone users who must purchase software for their smartphones exclusively through Apple’s App Store.

Four conservative justices dissented.

