Suspected Murder-Suicide Reported in South Los Angeles: LAPD

A suspected murder-suicide was reported in South Los Angeles Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers were called to the scene in the 9900 block of Cimarron Street at 6:30 p.m., Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said. He said there are no outstanding suspects.

No other details have been released.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.