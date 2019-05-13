Video Shows Garden Grove Burglar Linked to Several Thefts Hiding From Officers in Dumpster: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A burglary suspect in Garden Grove linked to several thefts in the area has been arrested after he was caught on video stealing and then hiding from police in a dumpster, authorities said Monday.

Marwan Maher Alrabayah can be seen hiding from officers outside a banquet hall he's accused of burglarizing last Thursday, according to police. The 32-year-old Anaheim man, who police describe as a transient, was arrested shortly after.

Surveillance video shows a man climbing out of the dumpster as officers arrive to the scene in the 9800 block of Katella Avenue and begin shining flashlights on him. Other security footage from the banquet hall shows a man taking cash out of a register and removing items from shelves.

The man has since been identified by police as Alrabayah.

Officers had received a call about an alarm going off at the banquet hall just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday and contacted the business's owner just as they were responding, police said.

The owner was able to remotely access his security cameras, revealing the man in his dumpster.

Authorities said Alrabayah had burglary tools with him, such as a hammer and pry bar that he used to break in.

He was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary in that incident but authorities believed he is involved in at least six other burglaries, including three that occurred nearby just a day earlier.

Police said surveillance video has linked him to the other burglaries.

He was booked into Orange County Jail on Thursday and released on bond two days later, inmate records show.

Meanwhile, detectives are following up on other burglary cases in the area. Anyone with information can contact Detective Holloway at 714-741-5827.