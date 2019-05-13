Video Shows Rollover Crash in Norwalk; Passenger Killed, 3 Others Hurt

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A passenger was killed and three other people were injured after their SUV crashed into an unoccupied tow truck in Norwalk on Monday, officials said.

The fatal collision occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Rosecrans Boulevard, near the intersection with Elaine Avenue, Los Angeles County sheriff's officials said in a news release.

The SUV was heading east down Rosecrans when it ran into the parked tow truck, investigators said.

Surveillance video that captured the crash from a nearby office building shows the SUV spin out on its head, nearly striking other vehicles from behind, but it's unclear what led up to the collision.

Matty Moreno, a witness who spoke with KTLA, said he saw the car hit the center island on Rosecrans before swerving into the bed of the tow truck.

The car flipped at least four times before landing on its roof, Moreno said.

One passenger sustained major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and two other passengers were hospitalized in unknown condition, sheriff's officials said.

L.A. County firefighters said the survivors were taken to a trauma center.

No genders or ages were available for the victims.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the crash, and no further details were available.