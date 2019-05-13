Woman Beaten to Death With Scooter in Long Beach: Police 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Long Beach are looking for a person who beat a woman to death using a scooter Monday afternoon.

The incident was reported about 12:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Obispo Avenue, Shaunna Dandoy, a spokesperson for the Long Beach Police Department, told KTLA.

The victim was walking east toward Obsipo Avenue and 64th Street when a person, described only as a black male, began physically assaulting her.

A bystander tried to intervene when the assailant grabbed a scooter that was nearby and used it to continue attacking the victim, Dandoy said.

The attacker then ran way from the scene and was last seen heading west.

Long Beach firefighters responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. She has not been identified.

Homicide detectives are at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Check back for updates on this developing story.