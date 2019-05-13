Woman Outside Vehicle to Check on Dogs Is Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver on 91 Freeway in Corona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspected hit-and-run driver is in custody Monday after a woman was struck and killed while outside her car on the 91 Freeway in Corona.

A vehicle versus pedestrian call was made just after 2 a.m. for the crash on the eastbound side of the freeway just east of Green River Road, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Bryan Arendt said.

Arriving officers found a victim had been struck and the vehicle involved in the collision was gone from the scene.

The vehicle was located about 500 feet away but was abandoned, Arendt said.

Investigators believe the victim and a friend in another vehicle both pulled over because the friend's dogs were acting up.

The victim, identified only as a 33-year-old woman from Riverside, got out of her vehicle to help, Sgt. Steven Rusk said.

“While she was tending to her friend on the right shoulder she was struck by a vehicle,” Rusk said.

The woman died from her injuries, Rusk confirmed.

The suspected hit-and-run driver was located a few hours later at his home and arrested.

“We believe he got a ride … He did call into CHP to report a collision at a later time," Rusk said.

The unidentified driver is likely to face at least a felony hit-and-run charge, Rusk said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the CHP at 951-637-8000.