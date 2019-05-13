World’s Most Expensive Coffee Sells for $75 a Cup in San Francisco; Bags of It Briefly Available in San Dimas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The world's most expensive cup of coffee was briefly available in the U.S. over the weekend, but only at one coffee retailer in San Francisco.

The coffee, which was imported from Panama, costs $803 per pound. However, after roasting it costs closer to $1,200 per pound, according to San Francisco television station KGO.

Roasting company Klatch Coffee Roasters, which started in Rancho Cucamonga and has several other locations in the state, is splitting 10 pounds of the exclusive and unique Elida Geisha 803 coffee throughout its stores.

The 10 pounds of beans supplied to the U.S. will make about 80 cups of coffee, KGO reported.

The last bag of it available in the country was opened at the location in San Dimas on Monday morning.

The Elida Geisha 803 is so exclusive that Klatch's baristas took extra precautions preparing the coffee.

"I actually practiced with something completely different hoping this would go good...and it's almost done so this is actually going great," one barista told KGO.

The coffee company was selling each cup for $75 dollars each.

The first of several tastings began Saturday in San Francisco, but by Monday morning, the coffee was no longer being served to the public.

