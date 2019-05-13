Yoga Instructor Disappears After Going for Hike in Maui; $10,000 Reward Offered

A yoga instructor who went for a hike in Maui last week has not been seen since, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Amanda Eller, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, and friends and family hadn’t heard from her since 7:03 a.m. the day before. Police found her white Toyota RAV4 in the parking lot at Makawao Forest Reserve on Thursday morning at about 9:50 a.m.

“Her car was there and her belongings were in her car. Her phone was in her car,” Eller’s friend, Sarah Haynes, told CNN affiliate KHON. “That is common for her. She likes to unplug when she runs.”

A multi-agency search effort is underway in the search for Eller at Makawao Forest Reserve, and there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to her whereabouts. Video posted to a Facebook page set up to find her shows a group of searchers, including dogs, at the site where her car was found.

“Amanda’s really well loved in the yoga community and there are people coming from all over the island coming in and hiking and trying to find her,” said Haynes.

On her personal website, Eller said she is a physical therapist who has made Maui her home.

“Living on this island has also inspired extraordinary changes, including the completion my yoga teacher training,” she wrote. “I have found yoga asana to be one of the most powerful injury prevention and rehabilitation practices, and I’m thrilled to now offer private sessions to my clients.”

She also wrote that when not treating patients or teaching yoga, she is “exploring the beautiful outdoors while scuba diving, stand up paddle boarding and hiking.”

Another friend, Lucia Maya, praised Eller as an amazing person.

“I know she’s incredibly strong, she’s athletic, she’s an avid hiker and outdoors person,” Maya told KHON.