2 Men Sentenced in Deadly Shooting That Caused Series of Car Crashes in Leimert Park

Two men were sentenced Tuesday in connection with the 2015 killing of a motorist who crashed into several other vehicles after being shot in Leimert Park, prosecutors said.

Tyree Davion Woods, 24, of Los Angeles, was given 50 years to life in state prison after he was convicted of first-degree murder and being the gunman in the July 20 shooting of 25-year-old Derron Jones, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

His co-defendant, 25-year-old Dondre Fitzgeral Williams of Palmdale, was sentenced to six years in prison for shooting at an occupied vehicle and assault by means of force likely to inflict great bodily injury, officials said.

Both men entered no-contest pleas last Thursday in an agreement negotiated with prosecutors.

Jones was driving with a woman in a black 2012 Cadillac when the pair began following their car in the 4100 block of West 41st Street. Woods and Williams had targeted the victims for robbery, according to the DA’s office.

When Jones tried to make a U-turn, Woods cut his Cadillac off, got out of his own vehicle and opened fire. Jones was struck in the chest and arm, and taken to a hospital where he died, authorities said.

The victim’s bullet-riddled vehicle collided with several other cars near the intersection of Degnan and Martin Luther King Jr. boulevards, about a mile west of the shooting scene.

Others involved in the crashes were also hospitalized, but Jones’ female passenger was uninjured.

A month after the killing, Woods and Williams were arrested after leading authorities on a pursuit.