5-Year-Old Child Shot in the Back Among 4 Victims Shot Near Vermont Square Park

Four people were injured in a shooting in South L.A. near Vermont Square Park on Tuesday, including a 5-year-old child.

Four people were taken to area hospitals following the shooting around 8 p.m. at 47th and Budlong Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said. All were conscious and breathing when being transported, but police did not give more information on their conditions.

A 5-year-old child was shot in the back. No more information was available.

There is no suspect information at this time.