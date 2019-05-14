Before the Butcher, 100% Plant Based Meats With Danny O’Malley

Posted 1:07 PM, May 14, 2019, by , Updated at 02:33PM, May 14, 2019

Danny O'Malley of Before the Butcher joined anchors Lu Parker and Glen Walker on the set of the KTLA 5 News at 11a to taste plant-based meat products.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.