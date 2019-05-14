Chef Josiah Citrin Shows New Ways to Cook With Fire

2 Star Michelin Chef and Owner of restaurants Melisse and Charcoal Venice Josiah Citrin joined us with recipes from his new cookbook “Charcoal - New Ways to Cook with Fire” The cookbook is available on Amazon or you can go to their website.

