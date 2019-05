The creators of the wildly popular 626 Night Market joined the 5 Live crew to talk about the variety of food that will be offered at their upcoming Orange County events.

The foodie gathering will be held at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa on May 17 to 19, June 14 to 16 and August 23 to 24.

For more information about the event, as well as the food and merchandise vendors visit the OC Night Market website.

More information about the original Night Market can be found here.