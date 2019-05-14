Celebrity Trainer Jennifer “JJ Dancer” Johnson joined us live with tips on how to dance your way to your best summer body. For more info on Jennifer JJ Johnson, you can go to her website or follow her on social media. You can train with Jennifer “JJ Dancer” Johnson online through the FitOn & NEOU apps. Jennifer will be teaching a class on Sunday 5/19. It’s the “Bangin’ Body Bootcamp & Brunch” from 10:30a-12p at 3rd Street Dance.
Dance Your Way to a Better Body With Celebrity Trainer Jennifer ‘JJ Dancer’ Johnson
