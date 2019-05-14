Florida Woman Arrested in Burger King Bathroom With 7 Syringes Hidden in Vagina: Deputies

A Florida woman is facing charges after deputies say she hid several syringes inside her vagina in Pinellas County, Tampa-area television station WFLA reported Monday.

The suspect, 35-year-old Jaymie Wescott, was allegedly snarling and yelling at staff, and refusing to leave the Burger King bathroom, according to the arrest report.

Wescott allowed deputies to search her but reportedly pulled away when they searched her groin area. That’s where they allegedly “felt something hard,” WFLA reported.

Deputies brought Wescott to jail where she reportedly removed seven syringes from her vagina. The arrest report said the syringes contained a clear substance but did not specify what the substance was.

Wescott was booked on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia, introducing or possessing contraband in a county detention facility and resisting an officer without violence.

She was released from jail after bond was posted, inmate records showed on Tuesday.