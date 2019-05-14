Dodgers’ Julio Urias Arrested in Connection With Domestic Violence Incident at Beverly Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Julio Urias, a pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, was arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident at the Beverly Center, Los Angeles police confirmed Tuesday.

He has been put on a 7-day administrative leave and Major League Baseball officials will investigate the incident,. the Los Angeles Times reported.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at the shopping mall around 7:30 p.m. Monday. They spoke to Urias at the parking structure, where witnesses said he was arguing with a female individual.

He allegedly "laid hands on her," LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman told KTLA.

Urias was taken into custody on suspicion of domestic violence battery but has since posted $20,000 in bail, police said.

Both Urias and the woman said the incident was nothing more than a verbal accusation, but officers are trained to gather additional information even if a victim is not being cooperative, the Times reported, citing two law enforcement sources.

The woman has not been identified.

The 22-year-old athlete played his first season with the Dodgers in 2016.

"We learned about the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information," a statement from the team said. "As a result, we have no comment at this time regarding the incident. However, every allegation of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and Major League Baseball to ensure that that happens in this case."

The Times reported that Urias' leave could be extended after seven days, under the collective bargaining agreement.

The Dodgers are scheduled to play a home game with the San Diego Padres at 7:10 p.m.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said during a pre-game interview that the team recalled JT Chargois from Oklahoma City for Urias’s spot on the roster.

“Right now we’re going to stand pat, let the process run its course,” Roberts said, referring to MLB’s investigation.

He added that he didn’t have details about the incident, nor would he comment further on the allegations.

MLB has put #Dodgers P Julio Urias on 7-day administrative leave after his arrest on suspicion of domestic battery, The Times has learned. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 14, 2019

KTLA's Alberto Mendez and Cindy Von Quednow contributed to this report.