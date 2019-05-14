× L.A. County to Pay $3.75 Million to Family of Teen Killed By Sheriff’s Deputy

Los Angeles County taxpayers will pay $3.75 million to settle a lawsuit brought by the family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot and killed by a Sheriff’s Department deputy in February 2018, county leaders decided Tuesday.

The killing of Anthony Weber sparked weeks of protests in South Los Angeles, fueled in part by frustration over deputies’ claims that the boy was carrying a gun. Family members also said the department failed to communicate with them about details of the shooting.

No firearm was found, the Sheriff’s Department said, reasoning that it could have gone missing in the crowd that formed after the shooting. Anthony’s family and community members said the boy was unarmed.

Two deputies responded to a report of a young man who pointed a gun at a motorist in the 1200 block of 107th Street just before 7:40 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2018. Thirty-four minutes later, deputies arrived and walked down a driveway at an apartment complex where they spotted Anthony, who was wearing clothing that was similar to the description given by the caller, according to a county corrective action plan.

