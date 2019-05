Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Lakewood teen took a dive to help his furry friend that fell into a pool, and video of the incident has gone viral. Tony Willeby jumped in after his French bulldog slipped and fell into the water. He quickly jumped in and grabbed her, and the whole thing was caught by a surveillance camera.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 14, 2019.

My brothers dog fell in the pool😭😂 pic.twitter.com/lLDLCN8MXG — IG: @Elena_anele5 (@elena_anele10) May 13, 2019