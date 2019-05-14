Man Arrested After Allegedly Taking Pictures up Woman’s Dress at Irvine Car Wash

A man was arrested after he allegedly took photos up a woman’s dress at an Irvine car wash last year, and authorities believe there may be more victims, police announced Tuesday.

Nathan Martin Haley, 45, of Portola Hills, turned himself in to police in March, according to Irvine police officials.

The incident occurred on July 31, 2018 at a car wash on the 3000 block of Main Street. The victim told police a man approached her from behind and when the victim turned around to look at him, he pretended to have dropped his phone on the ground beneath her dress. The woman then saw the man try to place his phone on the ground near her while she vacuumed her car, police said. She quickly finished and got into her car. Before leaving the car wash, she took photos of the license plate on the man’s blue Mini Cooper.

She described the man as being between 35 to 40 years old, with a thin build and strawberry blond hair, police said.

Detectives identified Haley and obtained a search warrant for his phone in August, “which provided evidence of this type of activity,” police said in a news release.

A second warrant was served for additional forensic analysis later in August.

The victim also confirmed that Haley was the man involved in the incident.

The case was turned over to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Kim Mohr, a spokesperson for the Irvine Police Department told KTLA.

An arrest warrant was eventually issued for Haley and he turned himself in on March 20. He was booked on suspicion of improper use of recording equipment under clothing, Mohr said.

Evidence uncovered during the investigation suggests there may be more victims, she added. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim can contact Irvine Police Department Detective Leticia Hernandez at 949-724-7245 or lhernandez@cityofirvine.org.