27-Year-Old Man Identified as Suspect in Deadly Scooter Beating in Long Beach

Authorities on Tuesday identified the suspect in a deadly scooter beating in Long Beach as a 27-year-old man.

Local resident Amad Rashad Redding was booked on suspicion of murder hours after the incident, which was reported around 12:30 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of East 64th Street, according to Long Beach police.

An assailant attacked 63-year-old Rosa Manjarrez Hernandez outside one of her friends' residence, according to authorities. She had just left for a three-block walk to her home, her friend Gabriel Luquin said.

The attacker physically assaulted her before he started using an e-scooter as a weapon, according to detectives. A Bird scooter was used in the incident, the rental company later confirmed.

Long Beach police spokesperson Shaunna Dandoy initially said a bystander tried to intervene, but Sgt. John Magallanes said "no one else was involved" in the altercation.

City firefighters arrived to find Manjarrez Hernandez with major injuries to her upper torso. She was declared dead at the scene.

The assailant ran away after the incident, authorities said. But at around 5 p.m., officers found a man at a business on Downey Avenue and Artesia Boulevard and detained him as a person of interest, according to police.

Redding was later booked at the Long Beach City Jail on $2 million bail, the Police Department said.

Some residents said they recognize the man around their neighborhood.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the victim's funeral expenses.

Editor's note: Family members said the victim went by Rosa Manjarrez or Rosa Manjarrez Hernandez. Police identified her as Rosa Elena Hernandez, and coroner's officials said her name was Rosa Manjarrez de Hernandez.

