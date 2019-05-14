Murder Suspect, Woman Involved in Police Pursuit That Ended in Vernon Standoff Are Charged

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A murder suspect and a woman who led authorities on a wild pursuit that ended with a shootout and standoff in Vernon have been charged, officials announced Tuesday.

Dylan Andres Lindsey, 24, faces one count of murder and eight counts of assault with a firearm on a peace officer, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The driver, Alison Hart, 37, faces one count of accessory after the fact and fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly.

Lindsey is accused of fatally shooting Gurpreet Singh during an attempted robbery at the store where the victim worked on May 7.

Surveillance video of that incident showed a man apparently pointing a handgun at the victim.

On May 10, Downey police officers tried to pull over a Prius driven by Hart and she led authorities on a pursuit, while Lindsey apparently shot out the passenger side window at at Los Angeles County Sheriff deputies, Downey police officers and a Bell Gardens police officer, officials said. None of the officers were injured.

The pursuit ended with a standoff near Downey Road and Bandini Boulevard.

Hart was taken into custody shortly after she stopped the vehicle. She sustained a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening, offiicals said.

A bloodied Lindsey was eventually taken into custody and to a hospital with critical injuries. He suffered at least two wounds, one of which is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

Authorities have not released an updated condition on Lindsey, but his arraignment has not been scheduled.

Hart was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, but it was continued to June 4.

Officials have not disclosed the relationship between the two defendants.

In May 2017, Lindsey was sentenced to two years in state prison for assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He was released on parole seven months later after receiving credits for time served and good behavior, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.