Parolee Injures 3 Residents, Officer in Violent Redondo Beach Burglary: Police

A suspected burglar was in custody after injuring three residents and a police officer in a Redondo Beach neighborhood on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Speyer Lane around 7:25 a.m., after a man who lived there became involved in a physical altercation with the alleged thief, Redondo Beach police said in a news release.

The suspect, identified as Eric Terrell Davis, was out on parole for murder, authorities said.

Davis caused significant injuries to the head and face of the first resident, but the man managed to force Davis out of his garage and close the door, police said.

When officers responded, others who live in the area pointed them to the corner of Flagler and Belmont lanes, around the corner from the first location.

There, they learned Davis had assaulted a woman who was getting ready to take her kids to school and was now attacking another resident who tried to help the mother, according to the Police Department.

Officials say Davis appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. When officers made contact with him, he was allegedly physically combative and refused to comply with their orders.

Davis was eventually taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

The three residents and one police officer who were injured were treated by paramedics at the scene, while one civilian victim also received further treatment at a hospital. Video from the scene showed a man icing his head and leg outside a home on the block.

Once Davis is released from the hospital, he'll be booked into jail on suspicion of burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping and narcotics possession, officials said.

Police did not say what, if anything, was stolen from the residents.