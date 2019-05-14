Suspected DUI Driver Arrested After Infiniti Gets Stuck in Camarillo-Area Dirt Field During Pursuit: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An alleged DUI driver was taken into custody after his vehicle became stuck in a dirt field in the Camarillo area at the end of a lengthy pursuit early Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was not immediately clear exactly when the incident began, but officers were already pursuing the suspected DUI driver in the West Los Angeles area shortly before midnight on Monday, CHP Officer Weston Haver said.

Officers had tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver wouldn't yield, prompting law enforcement to begin chasing the black Infiniti G35, according to a CHP news release.

The chase went from the 405 Freeway onto the northbound 101 Freeway, where West Valley CHP officers took it over. The pursuit continued through the San Fernando Valley before entering Ventura County, where officers unsuccessfully deployed a spike strip in Thousand Oaks, Haver said.

Around 12:25 a.m., Ventura County officers took over the chase on the 101 just south of Camarillo Springs, according to Haver.

CHP indicated the pursuit reached speeds of 60 to 90 mph during this time, while traffic conditions were light.

The driver eventually exited the 101 at Las Posas Road in Camarillo, and allegedly sped through stop signs and red lights before entering an unincorporated part of the county.

While attempting to make a U-turn on Las Posas, the driver lost control of the Infiniti and drove into a dirt field; at that point, the car became stuck.

Officers initiated a felony stop on the suspect, but the man refused to leave and instead revved the vehicle's engine, according to CHP.

Authorities then used less than lethal force in order to get the man to exit the Infiniti.

"Due to the driver’s failure to comply with directions, a CHP officer used a less lethal shotgun to break out the driver’s side window," the release stated.

When the driver still wouldn't exit, an officer used a Taser on him, according to the release.

The suspect -- identified by CHP as 54-year-old Frank Cunningham of Camarillo -- was taken into custody after that. He was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation and medically cleared, according to investigators.

Cunningham is expected to be booked on suspicion of felony evading arrest, resisting arrest and DUI, officials said.

News photographer video from the scene appeared to show two green glass bottles -- possibly of beer -- in the vehicle's cupholder between the driver and passenger seats. CHP did not confirm whether the open containers contained alcohol.

KTLA's Albert Mendez contributed to this story.