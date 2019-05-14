Teen Facing Multiple Charges After Allegedly Fleeing Riverside Co. Street Race With Juvenile Passenger

A 19-year-old San Bernardino man is facing multiple felony charges, including child endangerment, after allegedly fleeing from authorities who were trying to break up a street takeover in the Highgrove area of Riverside County over the weekend.

About 100 vehicles converged on the intersection of Palmyrita Avenue and Mt. Vernon Saturday night, prompting authorities to respond about 10 p.m., the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The cars blocked the intersection, allowing some of reckless drivers to put on what authorities described as “Sideshows.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies helped disperse the crowd and issued multiple citations, according to the news release.

One driver, identified as 19-year-old Jovanni Bello, refused to pull over and led authorities on a pursuit that topped speeds of 100 mph, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Authorities finally caught up with Bello in a parking lot near the intersection of East Washington Street and South Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino County.

Bello was found to have a juvenile passenger in the vehicle the entire time he was fleeing with officers.

He was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, attempting to evade law enforcement and with crimes related to a street takeover.

Bello’s vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

His bail was set at $100,000, according to the news release.