The News Director’s Office: Mama’s Boy With Dustin Lance Black

Posted 7:04 AM, May 14, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:28AM, May 14, 2019

Jason Ball, Dustin Lance Black, and Bobby Gonzalez

Dustin Lance Black is a writer, film & TV director, and LGBT activist. He is also an Academy Award winning screenwriter for the 2008 film Milk. Dustin Lance Black joins the News Director’s Office to talk about his new book, Mama’s Boy. The memoir explores how Dustin and his conservative Mormon mother built bridges across today’s great divides, and how our stories hold the power to heal. Dustin opens up about a number of personal experiences from his childhood, his relationship with his mother, and how we as a country can explore and embrace our differences.

Episode quote

“I know you can’t live on hope alone; but without hope, life is not worth living. So you, and you and you: you got to give them hope; you got to give them hope.”

-Harvey Milk

