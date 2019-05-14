The News Director’s Office: Mama’s Boy With Dustin Lance Black

Dustin Lance Black is a writer, film & TV director, and LGBT activist. He is also an Academy Award winning screenwriter for the 2008 film Milk. Dustin Lance Black joins the News Director’s Office to talk about his new book, Mama’s Boy. The memoir explores how Dustin and his conservative Mormon mother built bridges across today’s great divides, and how our stories hold the power to heal. Dustin opens up about a number of personal experiences from his childhood, his relationship with his mother, and how we as a country can explore and embrace our differences.

“I know you can’t live on hope alone; but without hope, life is not worth living. So you, and you and you: you got to give them hope; you got to give them hope.” -Harvey Milk

