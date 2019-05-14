Three People Trapped Inside Wreckage After Crash on 101 Freeway in Universal City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to rescue three people trapped inside a car after a two-vehicle crash on the southbound 101 Freeway in Universal City Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on the southbound 101 at Lankershim Boulevard.

Firefighters at the scene had to use the jaws of life to get the three occupants out of one of the vehicles.

After being freed from the car, all three were taken to a local hospital. Two were in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Multiple southbound lanes of the 101 were blocked Tuesday night, causing traffic backups.

Investigators have not yet determined a cause of the crash.