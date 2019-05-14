Video Captures Bystanders Flipping Over Car That Landed on Its Roof After Violent Crash in Santa Ana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police on Tuesday released dramatic video showing a violent collision in Santa Ana that left two young men critically injured, as well as the efforts of a group of bystanders who came to their aid in the aftermath.

The grainy surveillance footage shows the Acura hurtling over the center divider and slamming head on into a big rig before overturning on McFadden Avenue near Harbor Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

A large crowd of people was in the area at the time, and a number of people stopped what they were doing and rushed over to flip the Acura over, according to the video.

Among those who ran over to help was Othman Diaa, who told KTLA he heard at least one of the men moaning inside; he feared the trapped occupants would die if the bystanders didn't act.

“The car was totaled – smashed. I figured they were all suffocating, so I said, ‘Let’s go flip the car over,'" Diaa said. "So a lot of people came and, you know, they helped us to flip the car over.”

The good Samaritans were successful in their efforts, getting the Acura right side up before first responders arrived.

Both men were transported to a local hospital where they remained in critical condition on Tuesday.

Police said the Acura was heading eastbound on McFadden when it made contact with another vehicle making a left turn through an intersection. The impact caused the Acura to careen out of control into the path of the oncoming big rig.

The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

33.745472 -117.867653