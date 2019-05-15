× 1 Man Killed, 2 Others Wounded in South L.A. Shooting

One man died and two others were hospitalized following a shooting in South Los Angeles late Tuesday, officials said.

The deadly gunfire was first reported about 9:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of West Florence Avenue, according to Deputy Tony Moore of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau.

A call reporting a “gunshot victim” first drew deputies to the neighborhood, he said.

“Upon arrival, deputies located three individuals all suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” Moore said in a written statement.

Paramedics pronounced one of the wounded men dead at the scene, he said. The other two were hospitalized in unknown condition.

“There is no suspect description (and) the motive for the shooting is unknown at this time,” according to Moore.

Coroner’s officials had not yet formally identified the man who died in the shooting on Wednesday.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.